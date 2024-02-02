Office Depot Has Huge Discounts to Help Spruce Up Your Work Space
Save up to 50% off furniture and other office essentials before these deals disappear.
If you've been wanting to refresh your office space for 2024 then consider this your sign to get started. Right now, Office Depot is offering a host of deals and discounts on everything from desks and ergonomic chairs to photo services, office supplies and more. Office Depot has all your office must-haves at affordable prices, but these deals won't last forever.
Get everything you need at Office Depot and receive a $25 Visa gift card when you use code REWARDCARD124. This applies to all orders over $125 and is as good as getting $25 back in cash in terms of usefulness as that Visa gift card can be used almost anywhere. Or you can just put that cash back towards more office essentials.
Furniture can be expensive, especially when it comes to fancy office gear. If your job requires you to spend a lot of time on a computer then investing in a standing desk could save you a lot of future health issues. Right now, Office Depot is offering up to 50% off select furniture, including this WorkPro electric standing desk. During this sale, you'll get a desk that is 60 inches wide, height-adjustable and comes equipped with wireless charging. This model typically retails for $750 but is available for $250 off, plus there's free shipping.
No room is complete without wall decor, and this also applies to your office space. Office Depot is offering 50% off photo products with code 65257617. If you're looking for canvas prints to brighten up your space then you'll find a variety of options starting from just $19.
Office Depot offers all kinds of printed products for your business, from marketing materials, menus and business cards to yard signs, posters, banners and name plates. You can get 40% off Office Depot's print services with code 14884866. Just make sure your order is over $75 to qualify for the savings.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Office Depot and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers