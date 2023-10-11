60+ October Prime Day Deals You Can Still Score for $25 or Less
It's the last day of October Prime Day and these are the best deals you'll find under $25 across tech, everyday items and more.
Best deals right now
Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices.
If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry.
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard.
Determine your blood oxygen saturation levels quickly and easily with this device that also tracks your heart rate and pulse rate waveform. A rotatable display has four different layout options and five levels of brightness to make it easy to read.
This sleeping mask can help nourish and strengthen the skin and right now you can pick it up with a big discount as well.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale kicked off yesterday with huge discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops. But there are also tons of budget-friendly deals on tech items, home goods, everyday essentials and more that you can buy for just $25 or less. You don't need to go around looking for them on Amazon's website. We've rounded up some of the very best under-$25 deals available to help you make the most of these affordable offers.
We'll continue adding to the list below as the deals continue to roll in, so keep checking back for more bargain buys. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10. Our guide to the best October Prime Day deals under $50 is also up and running for those with a little extra room in the budget.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech
Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices.
Amazon's first-party smart plug is the perfect way to bring dumb devices into your Alexa-powered smart home -- and now you can do so with close to half off.
Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more.
- Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Echo Dot (5th gen) + Kasa smart plug: $24 (save $49)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- Anker 332 USB-C hub: $25 (save $10)
- TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi extender: $15 (save $20)
- Iniu portable power bank: $18 (save $18)
- Logitech F310 wired gamepad controller: $17 (save $8)
- Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker: $20 (save $10)
- Wyze Cam OG: $20 (save $10)
- Samsung Pro Ultimate 256GB microSD: $25 (save $10)
- Treblab WX8 truly wireless earbuds: $20 (save $50)
- Norton 360 antivirus (1 year): $17 (save $53)
- Anker 317 100W wall charger: $25 (save $13)
- Roku Express: $21 (save $9)
- Govee smart LED light strip: $22 (save $10)
- Kokodi LCD writing tablet: $14 (save $16)
- Perilogics universal airplane phone holder: $10 (save $8)
- Nomad Lightning cables: 50% off on the website
- Amazon Basics 256GB microSD Card: $19 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry.
You can never seem to find a pen when you need one, but buying a pack of 144 of them will probably improve your chances.
- Sharpie permanent markers (36 count): $20 (save $5)
- Crest 3D White toothpaste: $12 (save $3)
- Pilot FriXion ColorSticks erasable gel ink stick pens (16-pack): $21 (save $8)
- Waterdrop 200-gallon water filter pitcher: $17 (save $4)
- Lurlin spiral notebook (4-pack): $13 (save $5)
- Softsoap antibacterial hand soap (6-pack): $12 (save $11)
- Colgate 360 toothbrushes (5-pack): $10 (save $10)
- Starbucks blonde roast K-Cup pods (40 count): $20 (save $9)
- Glad ForceFlex garbage bags (110 count): $18 (save $5)
- Tide Ultra OXI laundry detergent pods (63 count): $23 (save $5)
- Lepro AAA Batteries (48 count): $13 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard.
This rice cooker has a one-touch operation and simultaneous steaming capabilities in a compact six-cup capacity.
- Seropy roll-up dish drying rack: $7 (save $6)
- Jisulife handheld mini fan: $14 (save $11)
- Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey XL hammock pool float: $22 (save $5)
- SodaStream glass carbonating carafe: $12 (save $6)
- Phomemo D30 label maker: $20 (save $33)
- Orbit hose wand: $22 (save $11)
- Dmore magnetic knife holder: $23 (save $10)
- Mr. Coffee 14-cup coffee grinder: $15 ($7)
- Sensarte nonstick frying pan: $17 (save $13)
- Bayka 34-ounce French press: $15 (save $17)
- OGHom clothes steamer: $22 (save $12)
- Utopia throw pillows (set of 4): $16 (save $8)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
Determine your blood oxygen saturation levels quickly and easily with this device that also tracks your heart rate and pulse rate waveform. A rotatable display has four different layout options and five levels of brightness to make it easy to read.
You can never be too careful when it comes to your health and keeping tabs on your blood pressure is always a good idea, and now it's cheaper to do so.
- Joynee running socks (6-pack): $16 (save $14)
- Wikday resistance band set: $15 (save $15)
- Renpho smart jump rope: $17 (save $13)
- RestCloud neck and shoulder relaxer: $17 (save $13)
- The Original Body Roller foam roller: $24 (save $16)
- Mumiguan 44-ounce insulated water bottle: $13 (save $6)
- Gaiam yoga mat: $22 (save $8)
- Energizer 360 Pro LED camping lantern: $15 (save $5)
- Premier Protein shakes (12-pack): $20 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on beauty
This sleeping mask can help nourish and strengthen the skin and right now you can pick it up with a big discount as well.
This Gillette Labs razor is the exfoliating Black and Gold Edition and comes with three cartridges, a stand, and even a travel case.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers