60+ October Prime Day Deals You Can Still Score for $25 or Less

It's the last day of October Prime Day and these are the best deals you'll find under $25 across tech, everyday items and more.

Adam Oram
Adam Oram
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale kicked off yesterday with huge discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and laptops. But there are also tons of budget-friendly deals on tech items, home goods, everyday essentials and more that you can buy for just $25 or less. You don't need to go around looking for them on Amazon's website. We've rounded up some of the very best under-$25 deals available to help you make the most of these affordable offers.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

We'll continue adding to the list below as the deals continue to roll in, so keep checking back for more bargain buys. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10. Our guide to the best October Prime Day deals under $50 is also up and running for those with a little extra room in the budget.

October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech

Amazon Echo Pop + Kasa smart plug: $19

Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices. 

Details
Save $44
$19 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug: $13

Amazon's first-party smart plug is the perfect way to bring dumb devices into your Alexa-powered smart home -- and now you can do so with close to half off. 

Details
Save $12
$13 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Details
Save $27
$23 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials

The Useless Brand reusable paper towels (12-pack): $20

If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry. 

Details
Save $10
$20 at Amazon

144 Bic Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoints: $12

You can never seem to find a pen when you need one, but buying a pack of 144 of them will probably improve your chances.

Details
Save $8
$12 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden

Treatlife smart outdoor plug: $19

Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your backyard.

Details
Save $17
$19 at Amazon

Aroma Housewares Rice Cooker: $16

This rice cooker has a one-touch operation and simultaneous steaming capabilities in a compact six-cup capacity.

Details
Save $14
$16 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness

Contec CMS50NA pulse oximeter: $12

Determine your blood oxygen saturation levels quickly and easily with this device that also tracks your heart rate and pulse rate waveform. A rotatable display has four different layout options and five levels of brightness to make it easy to read.

Details
Save $8
$12 at Amazon

Blood pressure monitor: $15

You can never be too careful when it comes to your health and keeping tabs on your blood pressure is always a good idea, and now it's cheaper to do so.

Details
Save $17
$23 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on beauty

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask: $22

This sleeping mask can help nourish and strengthen the skin and right now you can pick it up with a big discount as well.

Details
Save $10
$22 at Amazon

Gillette Labs Razor bundle: $19

This Gillette Labs razor is the exfoliating Black and Gold Edition and comes with three cartridges, a stand, and even a travel case.

Details
Save $11
$20 at Walmart

