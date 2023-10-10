Epic October Prime Day Deal: This $10 Phone Holder Will Change the Way You Travel
I never leave home without this phone mount. And thanks to a great Prime Day discount, you won't either.
This time last year, I had a phone mount for every occasion. One for my desk at home, something for the office and another for the kitchen. Then I found an alternative solution, a single phone mount that could both hold my phone at any angle but also attaches to just about any surface. It's something I recommend to any of my friends who travel, regardless of what kind of phone they use. And today, thanks to a fantastic Prime Big Deal Days discount, I'm recommending it to you.
What makes this phone mount work so well is a combination of two wide clamps and a 360-degree rotation design. One side clamps to your phone, the other to whatever surface you need it to. It can be a desk, a tray table on an airplane or train, or really anything flat with room to grip on to. You can mount the phone horizontally or vertically, so you can watch a movie or even clip it to your laptop and use it as a webcam during your next Zoom call. And while it was originally only available in black you can now get it in a variety of colors.
It's hard to argue with a phone mount this good for just $10 and change. And if you're like me and prefer your accessories to have a little color to them, you can grab it in either lavender or pink instead of the standard black.
