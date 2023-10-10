X
Epic October Prime Day Deal: This $10 Phone Holder Will Change the Way You Travel

I never leave home without this phone mount. And thanks to a great Prime Day discount, you won't either.

Prime Day Accessory Deals
Amazon

This time last year, I had a phone mount for every occasion. One for my desk at home, something for the office and another for the kitchen. Then I found an alternative solution, a single phone mount that could both hold my phone at any angle but also attaches to just about any surface. It's something I recommend to any of my friends who travel, regardless of what kind of phone they use. And today, thanks to a fantastic Prime Big Deal Days discount, I'm recommending it to you.

Perilogics Universal Phone Mount $10 at Amazon
Perilogics Universal Phone Mount

What makes this phone mount work so well is a combination of two wide clamps and a 360-degree rotation design. One side clamps to your phone, the other to whatever surface you need it to. It can be a desk, a tray table on an airplane or train, or really anything flat with room to grip on to. You can mount the phone horizontally or vertically, so you can watch a movie or even clip it to your laptop and use it as a webcam during your next Zoom call. And while it was originally only available in black you can now get it in a variety of colors.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

It's hard to argue with a phone mount this good for just $10 and change. And if you're like me and prefer your accessories to have a little color to them, you can grab it in either lavender or pink instead of the standard black. 

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Shopping laptop image

