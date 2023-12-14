The Sleek and Stylish Nothing Phone 2 Is Up to $150 Off at Amazon

Big brands like Apple and Samsung aren't the only ones with some great phones on the market right now. The sleek and stylish Nothing Phone 2 has also earned a spot on our list of the overall best phones for 2023, thanks to its flashy design and relatively affordable price tag -- and right now you can snag one for even less. Amazon has knocked $100 off the 256GB model, which brings the starting price down to $599. Or you can upgrade to the 512GB model for $649, which is a new all-time low price and saves you $150. Though there's no set expiration for these discounts, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

When CNET's Andrew Lanxon reviewed the Nothing Phone 2, he said it's a phone that definitely stands out but that it would be even better if it was cheaper -- making it an excellent bargain when you can find it on sale. These prices are available for both the white and gray variants, and you'll get the same great phone underneath no matter which color you choose. That phone comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, both paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. In terms of display, the 6.7-inch OLED panel is nice and big, and the variable 120Hz refresh rate means all of your apps will be buttery-smooth in use.

Other notable features include a pair of 50-megapixel cameras in back and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, while 15-watt wireless charging is aided by fast wired charging that fully powers the phone in just 55 minutes. And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best phone deals for even bargains on Apple, Samsung and Google devices.