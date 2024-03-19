NordVPN Is Offering Up to 67% Off Its 2-Year Plans

Choosing the best VPN service involves making a few decisions, including which features you need, how many devices you have and more. While some options can get pretty pricey, you can sometimes score a great deal that makes a VPN subscription more affordable -- without compromising on speed or capabilities.

NordVPN has earned a spot on our list of the best VPNs on the market for several years running, and it's easy to see why. With solid security and superfast speeds, it's difficult to go wrong here. And with the company's 2-year plans marked down by as much as 67% right now, privacy and security have never been more affordable. Plus, NordVPN will give you a coupon for an extra three months that you can either use toward your own plan or gift to someone else. But you need to be quick: This special deal won't stick around for long.

Sign up for NordVPN's Standard 2-year package and you'll pay $81.36, bringing the cost down to $3.39 per month, a 59% savings. Upgrade to Plus and it will set you back $105.36, the equivalent of $4.39 per month, saving you 58%. If you're interested in the Ultimate plan, you'll get a 67% discount off the regular price, making the total for two years $153.36, which works out to be $6.39 per month. All of these prices are based on a two-year plan, so the discount applies in cart and you are expected to pay the full price upfront.

There are no current discounts on Nord's month-to-month plans. However, if you're looking for less commitment upfront, you can save up to 59% on yearly plans, with the one-year Ultimate plan coming in at $95.88, or $8 per month. Right now, you can also find a sale happening over at NordPass, a secure digital password management system in the same family as NordVPN and NordLayer.

It's worth mentioning that NordVPN suffered a limited data breach in 2018, though no user ID or secure info was involved. The company has since conducted extensive security audits. Also of note, in February 2022, NordVPN and Surfshark announced the two companies were merging. Currently, both VPN companies continue to operate autonomously. To learn more about these events and how they impact services, check out our NordVPN review.