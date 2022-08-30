Nomad's Labor Day Sale Scores You 15% Off Stylish Accessories Sitewide

There are thousands of manufactured plastic phone accessories out there, but nothing quite beats hand-crafted quality leather. Besides being strong, durable and sustainable, leather also offers a unique look however it's used. Good leather also ages well and lasts a long time. If you're looking for some great leather accessories, check out Nomad.

Nomad prides itself on delivering products that are 100% unique and hand-crafted. Its tanning process alone can take up to two months, but the result is a product that gets better and better with time. Right now, you can save 15% on your purchase with the code LABORDAY15. Plus, all orders over $150 ship free in the US.

CNET's David Carnoy is a longtime fan of Nomad's cases, describing them as "swanky" and "pretty slick" in his roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.

The discount is good for almost everything that Nomad sells. We've pulled out some of our favorites below, but be sure to to see everything on sale right now.