Nomad's Early Black Friday Sale: 25% Off Your Favorite Tech Accessories

Nomad makes some of our absolute favorite accessories, but they often come with higher price tags because of the company's commitment to quality. Starting today, Nomad is offering 25% off all in-stock items across its site as an early Black Friday deal celebration.
The deals run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29 and are applicable to all items on the site, though knowing how these things go, it's likely some of the items will start to sell out pretty quickly with these discounts.
There are a bunch of different items that Nomad sells that are worth buying for yourself or as a gift. If you're an iPhone user, you can grab a nice leather case for your phone, with prices starting at just $34, or opt for the leather skin for $15. Nomad also has a wide variety of incredible Apple Watch bands from sports bands to leather and even titanium options. Prices will vary widely between the options, but they start out at $45 in multiple color and style choices.
In addition, Nomad sells a few high-quality wireless charging stations, MagSafe chargers and even just wall adapters that everyone could use. There are also USB-C cables, universal charging cables and MFi-certified Lightning cables available, because you can never have too many chargers or cables around.
Outside of just tech stuff, Nomad also has a growing assortment of lifestyle gear available. This includes things like a key organizer, a pen, wallet, hat and more. Be sure to check out everything that Nomad has to offer now, before things start selling out or you miss out on the 25% discount.