Nomad Celebrates Turning 10 by Offering 30% Off Sitewide

Prime Day is on the way and deals are dropping everywhere as companies mark down items to compete with Amazon. Right now, accessory-maker of providing quality phone cases by cutting prices on all full-price, in-stock Nomad items by 30% now through July 15.

Whether you're for your iPhone, iPad, AirPods or Pixel Buds, want to on your Apple Watch, or you need mounts, adapters or multidevice charging to , there are plenty of options to shop.

CNET's David Carnoy is a fan of Nomad's cases, describing them as "swanky" and "pretty slick" in his roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases. Modern leather cases, folios and skins for iPhone 13 are all included in this sale, as are sport iPhone cases and screen protectors. Many of these options are available for other iPhone models as well, including iPhone 12, iPhone 11, XS, SE and more.

And in addition to iPad cases and folios, for MacBooks and are also marked down, as are loops, keychains, wallets and covers for .

If you're looking to upgrade your gear and your style, shop the at Nomad while you can, and stock up on a ton of items that will help you find the right balance of aesthetics and function for a great price.