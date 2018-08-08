Noble Collection Niffler Plush Figure for $5 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Noble Collection Fantastic Beasts Niffler Plush Figure for $4.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
Also available is the Noble Collection Harry Potter 8" Hedwig Plush Toy for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $13.
