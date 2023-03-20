No-Strings-Attached Amazon Deal Saves You Up to $100 on New Galaxy S23 Phones

The Galaxy S23 series is the latest and greatest in Samsung's flagship lineup, and while there's no shortage of deals out there, most will require a trade-in and lock you into a service plan. But if you're looking for a simple, no-strings-attached discount, Amazon is offering some of the best deals out there at the moment. Right now, you can save $50 on the , $100 on the and $100 on the , dropping the price down to $750, $900 and $1,100 respectively. There's no set expiration, but deals on the latest phones rarely last for long, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you're just after the basics, you can snag the , which we named the best small Android phone on the market in 2023, and is on sale for $750 right now. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, and the base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Or, if you prefer a larger screen, you can upgrade to the 6.6-inch for $900.

The base model comes with 256GB of storage, and has a larger 4,700-mAh battery for all-day use. And if you're after the best-of-the-best, you can grab the for $1,100, which we named the best premium Android phone for 2023. Configurations start with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, or you can upgrade to the , which has 12GB of RAM and is on sale for $1,280, saving you $100. In addition to the larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the S23 Ultra also features a stunning 200-megapixel rear camera rather than the 50-megapixel camera found on the other models, and comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus included for easy note taking, navigation and more.

And if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best phone deals for bargains on iPhones, Pixels and more.