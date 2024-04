No Joke, Samsung Is Giving Away Free 65-Inch TVs. Here's How to Get One

If you've been considering replacing your TV, now's the time for a total revamp. Samsung has recently released a new lineup of 2024 TVs, and if you preorder one of the qualifying options from the brand's new lineup, Samsung is throwing in the 65-inch TU690T model from 2022 for free, which can help you revamp your entertainment setup in two spaces at a great price. You can take advantage of this offer until April 11, or while supplies last, so it's a good idea to make your selection soon if you're hoping to cash in on this incredible deal.

Both QLED and OLED displays are available, with prices starting at just $1,000. But make your selection soon, as this amazing offer will only last until April 11, or while supplies last. One of the highlights of this new collection is the Samsung S95D OLED model. Not only does it deliver stunning picture quality, but it also has an impressive anti-glare display to reduce everyday reflections in bright spaces. It starts at $2,600 for the 55-inch model. But there are plenty of options available in a wide variety of styles and sizes, including 8K models, so don't miss out.

While the free TV won't deliver the same quality as these newer models, it's a nice bonus that sells for around $449, making it a great offer for those already looking to grab a standout TV for the main living area, as you can upgrade the TV in your bedroom or den at the same time.

It's worth noting that Amazon and Best Buy have also matched this Samsung deal, and My Best Buy Plus and Total members will save an extra $100 towards this offer at Best Buy.

When will this deal expire?

This preorder deal from Samsung expires on April 11, but supplies are limited and this deal may expire or sell out before that date. In order to ensure you get the most savings, we recommend you make your purchase sooner rather than later to help avoid disappointment. We at CNET strive to keep deals updated and current to help you know if an offer is still live and available for purchase and will continue to check this offer to amend as needed.

