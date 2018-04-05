Nintendo Switch Pro Controller w/ Ematic Case for $59 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller bundled with the Ematic Travel Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $15 and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw the controller alone for $50 in February.) The controller features two analog control sticks, the ability to read Amiibo figures, and a USB-C charging cable. The case includes a screen protector, accessory pocket, and room for up to eight games.