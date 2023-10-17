You Can Get Your Hands on the Upgraded Switch OLED for Just $315 at Woot

The Nintendo Switch is our overall favorite handheld console of 2023, and direct discounts are rare -- especially on the upgraded OLED model. Which is why you won't want to miss you chance to snag the red and blue variant for just $315 at Woot, which saves you $35 compared to the usual price. This deal is available until Oct. 31, but there's a good chance it will sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in as soon as possible if you don't want to miss out. The white model has already sold out.

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.