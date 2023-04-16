Nike Members Can Save Up to 20% on Select Styles Right Now

Treating your mom to a gift on Mother's Day is a wonderful way to express your love and appreciation for everything that she does all year long. Whether you're looking for a chance to acknowledge your mom or the impactful women in your life, or you want to treat yourself, Nike is making it cheaper to get a new kicks for the occasion. Members can save up to 20% on select styles at Nike when you use promo code MOMSDAY at checkout. You can cash in on this deal now through 8:30 p.m. PT on April 21 (11:30 p.m. ET).

If you're not already a Nike member, don't fret. You can sign up for free, and once you do, you'll be able to shop member-only collections, get free standard delivery on all orders and other perks. You'll find a ton of options for women included in the selection, ranging from these women's shoes to these with suede details, the road running shoes and beyond. There are over 1,900 items available in this sale, including plenty of styles and sizes available for men kids, too. Be sure to shop the at Nike to find the perfect sole-mate for everyone in your family this spring.

Read more: Best Running Shoes for Women in 2023