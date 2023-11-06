Nike Member Exclusive Sale: Save an Extra $30 on Shoes and Apparel

Whether it's walking, running, or maybe just shopping, having a comfy, stylish pair of shoes to do it all in somehow makes it all easier. Right now, you can score big on some of Nike's hottest styles with their members-only exclusive sale that allows you to save an extra $30 on almost everything when you spend $150 or more.

Don't worry about the word "exclusive." It's easy and free to become a member. Just sign up on the Nike website then use code NIKE30 at checkout. As an added bonus, if you shop this deal in the Nike app, you will be entered to win a chance at a $500 gift card.

To sweeten the deal, you'll find qualifying items already discounted from 14% to 39%, so you may have to add more to your cart than one new pair of kicks. Look for styles like the Men's Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 or the Women's Court Legacy. There are also plenty of kid's shoes as well as warm winter jackets, hoodies and pullovers, workout leggings, and more. While you're at it, check out Nike's clearance outlet for savings of up to 40% on shoes and apparel.



