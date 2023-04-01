World Backup Day Deals Best Cloud Storage Options Apple AR/VR Headset Uncertainty Samsung Galaxy A54 Preorders iOS 16.4: What's New 10 Best Foods for PCOS 25 Easter Basket Ideas COVID Reinfection: What to Know
Nike Fans Can Save Up to 50% Off Select Items for a Limited Time

Shop discounted trainers, running shoes, jackets, pants and other apparel at Nike for the whole family.

Renew In-Season TR 12 women's training shoes from Nike are displayed against a mint background.
Need new trainers? Good, quality kicks can help you be more comfortable as you hit your cardio goals or take on sports this spring and summer, and if you shop around, you can find plenty of deals for anyone in the family. If you're looking to spruce up your workout gear as we head into warmer weather, Nike has a ton of options available. From running shoes to workout leggings, T-shirts and other fitness apparel, you can find options for men, women and children. And now through April 8, select items are discounted by up to 50%. 

With hundreds of items marked down, you'll be able to refresh your closet with a few pieces to get you starting off the season right. Get a pair of Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 men's shoes for as little as $94 (save $71). Or snag these Renew In-Season TR 12 training shoes for women for $57 -- that's a savings of $23. And for workouts, the green and gray variations of Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex men's training shorts are discounted by 33% right now, dropping the price from $68 to $45. There are a wide variety of styles available, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Nike to find the right fit.

