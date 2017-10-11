Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Jungle Paw Patroller for $40 + free shipping

Walmart offers the Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Jungle Paw Patroller for $39.97 with free shipping. That's $4 under the lowest price we could find for the standard Paw Patroller elsewhere. It can transport up to three Paw Patrol vehicles inside or display up to six vehicles when opened up. (Other vehicles sold separately.) Features include Paw Patrol sound effects, a Ryder figure, and ATV vehicle. Three LR44 batteries are required (included).