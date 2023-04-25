NFL Draft 2023: How to Watch, Stream the Picks Live

The NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network. Here's the TV schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 27, 8 to 11:30 p.m ET (5 to 8:30 p.m. PT)

Thursday, April 27, 8 to 11:30 p.m ET (5 to 8:30 p.m. PT) Rounds 2 to 3: Friday, April 28, 7 to 11:30 p.m. ET (4 to 8:30 p.m. PT)

Friday, April 28, 7 to 11:30 p.m. ET (4 to 8:30 p.m. PT) Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday, April 29, noon to 7 p.m. ET (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT)

On ESPN, Mike Greenberg will serve as host for the first two nights of the draft alongside Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland and Chris Mortensen. On ABC, Rece Davis will host with Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Todd McShay from one set, and Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III reporting from another set. For day three of the draft on Saturday, ABC and ESPN will combine forces with Davis, Kiper, McShay and Riddick covering rounds four through seven.

On the NFL Network, Rich Eisen will lead coverage featuring Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport and Melissa Stark.

ESPN Deportes will have Spanish-language coverage of the 2022 NFL draft, featuring Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega from Monday Night Football.