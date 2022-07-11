Newegg's FantasTech Sale Offers Huge Discounts on Laptops, TVs, Accessories and More

Black Friday is coming early to Newegg during this . There are hundreds of discounted products you can choose from for prices as low as $3, including gaming and computer accessories, PCs, laptops, TVs, smart home devices, and more. You can save big on this Prime Day sale on tech and gadgets that are definitely worth the bargain. For example, this is just $20 (down from $144) and this Chuang and duo is just $12 (originally $66 combined). Check out some other great deals that'll last until July 15.

TVs

: $1,597 (save $503)

: $2,597 (save $400)

: $200 (save $40)

: $49 (save $21)

: $130 (save $20)

Gaming

: $1,000 (save $400)

: $1,900 (save $500)

: $1,249 (save $250)

: $950 (save $150)

: $110 (save $30)

Laptops

: $560 (save $310)

: $300 (save $150)

: $300 (save $150)

: $600 (save $70)

: $949 (save $650, or $749 after $200 rebate)

Electronics