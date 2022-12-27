New Year's Deals 2022: The Top Food Freebies and Discounts

New Year's Eve is a time of celebration so, whether you're hosting a gathering or heading out to a party, you're going to need to fuel up for the festivities ahea.

Many restaurant chains are ringing in 2023 with giveaways, discounts and more on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and beyond.



View the growing list of restaurant deals below and check back for more updates in the days to come.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

On Dec. 31, get 31% off all scoops of Baskin-Robbins ice cream as part of the company's monthly "Celebrate 31" deal.

Chevys

Both Chevys Fresh Mex and El Torito are offering a dozen tamales for $24 through until Jan. 1, 2023. Choose chicken, carnitas or sweet corn -- or mix and match.



Tamales are available to order online or in the restaurant, though 24 hours' notice is required.

Culver's

Through Feb. 12, 2023, visitors to Culver's can enjoy a Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer -- a thick, small-batch vanilla custard topped with cocoa and real whipped cream -- for $5.70.

Dunkin'

Dunkin'

Launching Dec. 28, the all-new Dunkin' Run lets customers add a classic donut for $1 when they buy a medium or larger hot or iced coffee.



And from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2023, Dunkin' Rewards members can enjoy a variety of perks, including:

A free medium iced coffee or cold brew with any purchase.

A free order of Stuffed Biscuit Bites (filled with bacon, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese) with any drink.

A free Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich with any drink purchase.

A medium hot or iced latte for $2. Try the new Brown Butter Toffee Latte

A medium Dunkin' Midnight dark roast coffee for $1 when ordering ahead on the app.

Dunkin' Rewards members with Boosted Status can get a medium iced coffee for $2 during the month of January when ordering ahead on the app.



This winter Dunkin' has also brought back the Brownie Batter Donut and Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Hardee's

Hardee's

Get two Hardee's Breakfast Biscuits for $5 through Feb. 7, 2023. You double up or mix and match your favorites: Sausage & Egg Biscuit, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Biscuit 'N' Gravy, and Country Fried Steak Biscuit.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is serving up a collection of limited-edition sweet treats through Jan. 1, 2023, with flavors like Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa, Jinglebread, Red Velvet Cookies N' Cream and vegan pecan pie.

Krystal

Krystal

Emptied your wallet on gifts? This burger chain with more than 300 locations across the South is offering 10 Krystal sliders for $9.99 at select locations through Jan. 16, 2023.



Popeyes

Popeyes

Through New Year's Day, Popeyes is bringing back its buy one, get one deal on chicken sandwich combos when you place an order through the Popeyes app or on Popeyes.com.



Choose among classic, spicy, or blackened chicken -- or mix and match. The $6.99 combos also come with fries and a beverage, but this deal isn't available at Pokeyes in Alaska, Hawaii or Los Angeles.



7-Eleven

7-Eleven

On Jan. 1, 2023, New Year's Day, 7Rewards members can get a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $6 when they order via 7Now, 7-Eleven's delivery app. Limit one pizza per order.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering free delivery through Dec. 31 when you use promo code GETSHACK on the Shake Shack app.

Smashburger

Smashburger

Smashburger is giving $5 off delivery through Jan. 1, 2023. Plus, for every $25 you spend on gift cards through Jan. 2, you'll get $5 in Smash Cash.

Sonic Drive-In

Through Dec, 31, get two grilled cheeseburgers, two regular Fritos Chili Cheese Wraps or two small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken meals for $5. Can't decide? You can also mix and match your order.

Taco Bell

Sign up for Taco Bell Rewards through Dec. 31 and earn 80 bonus points when you recycle sauce packets.



TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays

On Dec. 31, TGI Fridays is offering 25% off platters, party trays and family meal bundles when you use code NYE25OFF at checkout.



Wendy's

Wendy's

Buy a $2 Wendy's Key Tag by Dec. 31 and get a free Jr. Frosty once a day with any purchase for a year.



Proceeds from the tags benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

White Castle

White Castle

The Sprite Puffy Mix, a Freestyle drink combining Sprite with notes of grape and raspberry, is available at White Castle through Dec. 31.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's is celebrating its new Zax Rewardz loyalty program by offering free delivery on orders of $35 or more through Dec. 31.