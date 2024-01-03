New Year, New Website: Hostinger Plans Are Currently Starting at Just $2.49 per Month
One of our favorite web hosting services is helping you get your ideas online for less this year.
Whether you're wanting to write a blog about your favorite things or start a side hustle to earn extra income, then you're probably going to want to invest in a web hosting service. Hostinger is one of our favorite provider options thanks to its competitive pricing and its helpful video modules that can show you the basics of getting your site built or changing your domain name. Right now you can score plenty of deals at Hostinger, with premium plans starting at just $2.49 a month -- that's a 79% discount. And right now when you use promo code NYSALE, you'll also get an extra 10% off annual web hosting and website builder plans. These offers are available now through Feb. 12.
A premium plan can host up to 100 websites, includes weekly backups, free SSL, unlimited bandwidth, a free domain and more. Plus, when you sign up right now, you'll get three free extra months with 4-year plans. However, for those of you that need even more tools in your arsenal, don't fret. Business plans are also marked down right now to as low as $3.69 a month and it provides more advanced features, including daily backup. And if you're looking for VPS hosting, Hostinger's VPS KVM2 plan is down to $6.99 a month with a 24-month plan. Hostinger offers 24/7 support, but it's worth noting that that customer support is limited to chat and email, as the company does not offer phone support at this time, so keep that in mind as you decide which web hosting service provider is right for you.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software