New Year Deal Takes $50 Off the Pixel Watch 2

Smartwatches bring a ton of value to our daily lives, making it easier for us to see notifications, track our health goals and even control our smart homes. That convenience comes at a price, however, especially if you're going for the latest models like the Pixel Watch 2, which is currently the best Google has to offer. Luckily, there's a solid discount at a number of retailers that will help save you a bit of extra money.

Currently, Amazon is discounting the Pixel Watch 2 down to $300 from $350, which is within $15 of its lowest ever price there. You can also find the same deal at Best Buy, Target, and from the Google Store directly, so if you have a preference for a specific retailer, you can go there instead. The cellular model also has a tidy $50 discount, so that's an option as well.

The Pixel Watch 2 is the upgraded version of the popular Pixel Watch and comes with support for Wi-Fi connectivity and all the usual activity and sleep tracking that have become table stakes at this point. Both retailers also offer the Pixel Watch 2 in a variety of colors, so make sure to select your preferred one before adding anything to your cart, too.

Notable features include the ability to get help when you need it with an emergency SOS feature, while the long battery life means that you can go more than 24 hours between charges. The watch can also help monitor your heart and ensure that you're alerted if there are signs of an irregular heart rate -- and there's an ECG functionality included, too. All in all, the Pixel Watch is a full-featured smartwatch, and one that's even better at this lower price.