New and Refurb Amazon Smart Devices Cost as Little as $10 at Woot

From speakers to TVs to security cameras, there's a wide range of smart home devices out there, with more than a few of our favorites in 2023 made by Amazon. And you don't have to break the bank if you're looking snag some convenient smart tech for your home. Right now, Woot is offering up to 80% off a variety of new and refurbished Amazon devices, with prices starting at just $10. This sale runs through Sept. 30, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you don't mind a few dings and scratches, used items are often much cheaper than new. For example, right now you can get your hands on a used Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K smart TV with built-in microphones and Alexa, so you can launch and control your TV with just your voice. Only the 55-inch model is left in stock, and you can pick it up for $270 right now. If you just want to add a media streamer to your existing TV, you can snag the Fire TV Stick 4K for $17. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it comes with the Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV and find shows and movies to watch hands-free.

And you've got plenty of options to choose from if you're looking to pick up a smart display. The first-gen Echo Show 5 is available for $28 brand new. The 5-inch screen works great as an alarm clock, a smart speaker and even a digital picture frame -- but if you want a larger screen size for streaming or other activities, the second-gen model of the Echo Show 8 is down to $45 in refurbished condition.

Smart speakers are often a popular option, and you can continue to add new devices to each room in your home over time. If you don't mind older models, you can pick up the second-gen Echo for just $25. Or, you can upgrade to the second-gen Echo Plus for $55. It allows you to control any other Alexa-enabled smart devices on your home network using just the sound of your voice, and stream music from all your favorite apps with a personalized equalizer. And you can add Alexa to your car for just $10 with the first-gen Echo Auto.

For those of you who want to get a little peace of mind around your home, you can check out some of the security cameras from Ring or Blink, including both indoor and outdoor models with prices from $35. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot while you can, and check out the other smart home deals we've rounded up if you want to see what else is out there.