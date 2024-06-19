New QVC Customers Can Save $30 on Orders of $60 or More

Philips/Mackenzie/Dukap/CNET

No matter what you need, there's a good chance QVC has it. From electronics to kitchen items to children's toys, QVC has everything. Originally a TV shopping channel, QVC has tons of deals on its website as well. Right now, you can save even more with this discount for new customers. The company is offering $30 off any purchase valued at $60 or more when you use the coupon code HELLO30. This deal is available now through June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are examples of some of QVC's current offerings and what they would cost with this $30 discount.

Philips/CNET Philips A4216 sports headphones: $40 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code These Philips on-ear sports headphones are great for active people who prefer the all-encompassing feeling of snug earcups. They're also water-resistant, which is great when you want to work out with a bit of drizzle or know you'll work up a sweat. You can also use these for work thanks to the included mic and volume controls. With QVC's coupon code, you can score these for only $40. $40 at QVC

Mackenzie/CNET Mackenzie tea kettle: $119 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code If you enjoy a nice cup of tea that serves as standout décor, then this 2-quart tea kettle is a great deal. It's imported, perfect for entertaining guests and is hand-painted. With this discount, you can score this tea kettle for $119 instead of its asking price of $149. If black and white isn't your jam, right now QVC has a few other color combos and patterns at this same price. $119 at QVC

Dukap/CNET Dukap Adly hardside carry-on, 20-inch: $58 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code This sturdy 20-inch luggage fits in overhead bins and is great for weekend trips and protecting your most important essentials. It also has spinning wheels and an ergonomic handle that lets you get to your destination quickly and comfortably. Score it for only $58 with QVC's coupon if it's your first purchase. See at QVC

QVC will honor this coupon code when you purchase any merchandise. Its current coupon code can't be used for gift cards or other e-gifts. It can only be used once and is strictly for people buying from QVC for the first time.

You can also use this coupon code for items that are currently on sale or clearance, like this Bissell Little Green deep cleaner. It's already discounted to $99 from $165, but this deal would drop that price to just $69. Keep in mind that some of these items are final sale, which means they might not be eligible for returns.

