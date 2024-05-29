X
New Peacock Deal: Get an Annual Subscription for Just $20

The streamer offers original shows like The Traitors and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meara Isenberg
Meara Isenberg
James Martin/CNET

We already knew Peacock's summer would involve price increases and the 2024 Paris Olympics, but now an eye-catching deal is in the mix, too.

NBCUniversal's streaming service is discounting its annual Peacock Premium plan, which usually costs $60 a year and will begin to cost $80 when price hikes arrive in July. You won't be able to snag the deal if you're a current Peacock subscriber, according to the terms, but if eligible, you can get the yearly plan for just $20. The code to use while signing up for Peacock Premium is STREAMTHEDEAL.

The code is valid from May 29 to June 30. Peacock won't renew at the $20 rate again, so make sure to cancel before a year is up if you don't want to pay the typical price for another 12 months.

Peacock's Premium plan is ad-supported and gives you access to the Peacock library but doesn't include downloads or your live local NBC station. For live NBC feeds and reduced ads, you'll need to opt for Premium Plus. If you don't want to commit to a year of Peacock, even for $20, Premium costs $6 a month and will soon cost $8. Read our review of the streaming service here.