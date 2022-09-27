Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Deals

New Markdowns Offer up to 60% Off Adidas Shoes and Apparel While This Sale Lasts

New AdiClub signups get 15% off their first order, plus free shipping.

CNET Commerce headshot
CNET Commerce
2 min read
Adidas shoe and hoodie
Adidas

Whether you need a wardrobe refresh ahead with cooler fall weather now upon us or your current kicks are a little worse for wear, the latest sale at Adidas is giving you the chance to save. Over there, you can score as much as 60% off sale items while supplies last.

As usual with deals from Adidas, you'll find hoodies, shirts, shoes and accessories on sale, including duffel and tote bags at a discount. Plus, this is an offer that everyone in the family -- women, men and kids -- can all benefit from. The deals end soon, so be sure to check them out now.
Adidas

Adidas Sale

Up to 60% off

Shop the latest Adidas sale and save up to 60% on select styles online -- no code required. The sale features everything from sneakers and sliders to jackets, hoodies, caps, socks, leggings, bags and more. 

See at Adidas
Adidas

AdiClub

15% off your first order + free shipping

New signups for AdiClub, the Adidas membership program, will get 15% off their first order for a limited time as well as unlimited free standard shipping. Members can also enjoy exclusive drops, giveaways and more while earning points on every order.

See at Adidas
Adidas

Adidas Graphic Tee Bundles

2 for $39, three for $49

If it's just T-shirts you're after, you can stock up on various Adidas graphic tees and save when you bundle. Get two for $39 or three for $49 with the discount automatically applied at checkout. 

See at Adidas
Adidas

Adidas Essentials

Under $80

Stock up on everyday essentials from Adidas, like jackets, hoodies, leggings and shoes with prices under $80. 

See at Adidas

