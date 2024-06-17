New Customers Save $30 on Orders of $60 or More Right Now at QVC

QVC Deals Philips/Mackenzie/Dukap/CNET

QVC is known for its TV channel and offerings, but it also has a fantastic website that includes tons of deals on just about everything you need. Whether you're looking for home goods, electronics, kitchen appliances or other needs, there are plenty of options. If you haven't checked out QVC just yet, right now is the perfect time to make a first-time purchase. The company is offering $30 off any purchase valued at $60 or more when you use the coupon code HELLO30. This deal is available now through June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are examples of some of QVC's current offerings and what they would cost with this $30 discount.

Philips/CNET Philips A4216 sports headphones: $40 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code These Philips on-ear sports headphones are great for active people who prefer the all-encompassing feeling of snug earcups. They're also water-resistant, which is great when you want to work out with a bit of drizzle or know you'll work up a sweat. You can also use these for work thanks to the included mic and volume controls. With QVC's coupon code, you can score these for only $40. $40 at QVC

Mackenzie/CNET Mackenzie tea kettle: $120 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code If you enjoy a nice cup of tea that serves as standout décor, then this 2-quart tea kettle is a great deal. It's imported, perfect for entertaining guests and is hand-painted. With this discount, you can score this tea kettle for $120 instead of its asking price of $150. $120 at QVC

Duka Adly/CNET Dukap Adly hardside carry-on, 20-inch: $58 Save $30 with HELLO30 coupon code This sturdy 20-inch luggage fits in overhead bins and is great for weekend trips and protecting your most important essentials. It also has spinning wheels and an ergonomic handle that lets you quickly get to your destination. Score it for only $58 with QVC's coupon if it's your first-time purchase. See at QVC

QVC will honor this coupon code when you purchase any merchandise. Their current coupon code can't be used for gift cards or other e-gifts. It can only be used once and is strictly for people buying from QVC for the first time.

However, you can also use this coupon code for items that are currently on sale or clearance, like this Bissell Little Green deep cleaner. It's already discounted to $99 from $165, but this deal would drop that price to just $69. Keep in mind that some of these items are final sale, which means they might not be eligible for returns.

If you've been looking for more home and travel goods, we also have lists of travel bags and kitchen tools we enjoy to help you find exactly what you need.