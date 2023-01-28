New Customers Get Free Wings for Life in This ButcherBox Deal

Get quality cuts of meat shipped straight to your door with a meat delivery service that can let you skip the extra trip to your local butcher. Right now ButcherBox is having a Valentine's Day flash sale for new customers. Just use promo code VDAY14 when signing up for a ButcherBox subscription to score 14% off now through Jan. 31. Plus, ButcherBox is throwing in free wings for life on all new subscriptions through Feb. 5 -- and yes, you can stack these deals together.

Love is in the air this Valentine's season. And if you love the idea of high-quality meats coming straight to your door, and saving a little money while you do it, you're definitely going to want to check out this sale at ButcherBox. When you sign up for a ButcherBox subscription right now, you'll get three pounds of free-range organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your membership. That's plenty of meat to season just the way you like it.

And don't worry about complication -- ButcherBox is easy to use. Just select your box, and load it up with all the pork, beef, chicken, seafood and other meats you want. You'll receive butcher-quality cuts of meat to your door every time because the company has a commitment to quality, sustainability and responsibility. If you want to get free-range, grass-fed, organic and even wild-caught meats without the stress of vetting every brand in your local grocer's meat section for ethical soundness and health, ButcherBox is perfect for you.



A ButcherBox subscription is also the ideal gift for yourself or anyone who loves cooking. Impress your partner, family and even friends with recipes made from the best ingredients, all while saving a trip to your butcher. And with free wings, this is the perfect time to get everything you need for the big game. Put a little love on the table, while keeping a few extra dollars in your wallet with this Valentine's discount from ButcherBox.