X
New Customers at Chewy Can Save $20 Off First Order of Pet Essentials Totaling $50 or More

Get everyday pet essentials delivered right to your door from Chewy and get a nice discount and free shipping.

Chew toys on a purple background
Chewy

Pets are a wonderful addition to the family, but they can also be a lot of work -- and taking care of them costs a fair chunk of change, too. Right now you can skip the trip to the pet store and get all of your essentials delivered right to your door, and save some money in the process. Chewy is offering new customers a great deal: You can get $20 off your first Chewy purchase of over $49, along with free shipping. Just use promo code NEWCHEWY at checkout. This offer is available now through June 20. 

See at Chewy

No matter what you need, Chewy should be able to help. The company has plenty of food, treats, toys, pet beds, home goods and more for a number of pet types, including dogs, cats, fish, birds, rabbits and reptiles. This deal is perfect for those of you that need to stock up on the essentials to keep your pets clean and well-fed. But Chewy also offers a number of items you may want to splurge on, like automatic pet feeders and indoor pet cameras. Be sure to shop Chewy's full selection of items so you can spoil your pets with everything they need right now. 

Shopping laptop image

