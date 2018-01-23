New Bright R/C 12.8V Pro Trak Attak Vehicle for $35 + free shipping

Walmart offers the New Bright 1:10 R/C Full-Function 12.8-Volt Pro Trak Attak Vehicle in Green for $35.29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. It does 360-degree pivot spins with its individually controlled right and left treads. All required batteries are included.
