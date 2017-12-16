New Bright 1:10 R/C Fab Fours Legends Truck for $25 + pickup at Walmart

HolidayBuyer's Guide
Walmart offers the New Bright 1:10 Scale R/C Fab Fours Legends Truck in Silver for $24.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 less than last month's mention, $35 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It features a 4x4 flex chassis with pivot steering.

