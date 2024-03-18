New All-Time Low: Anker's 8-in-1 Qi2 Magnetic Charging Station and Power Strip Is Just $70

Keeping all of your stuff charged can be a real pain, and then there's everything that needs constant power as well. All of this electricity has to come from somewhere and the Anker MagGo Magnetic Charging Station is a great option for those who want the minimum fuss and the maximum flexibility.

This charging station is a Qi2 wireless charger and power strip combined and while it would normally retail for around $100, you can put one on your desk for just $70 right now. You don't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons here, but you do need to remember that this is a limited-time deal and that it could come to an end at any moment.

Wireless chargers are ideal if you want to avoid the hassle of having to constantly plug your phone into charge, especially if you tend to lose cables a lot. Anker's magnetic charging station offers you auto-aligning magnetic charging, plus it also provides you with seven other ports and plugs for you to power up devices with. Those seven other charging options include three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and you can use all eight at once.

That means you can plop it on your desk and charge everything, from your phone to your laptop. In fact, with up to 67-watt charging available, you can get a MacBook Air up to 50% in around 25 minutes using the high-powered USB-C slot, so it's quite handy. Note that the charging speeds per port vary depending on how many other ports are in use, so you'll experience slower charging speeds per device the more you plug in at once.

As for the wireless charger, it's Qi2-certified, meaning you get speedy 15-watt charging, and it works with the latest iPhones as well, so you have no worries there. The whole thing is run by Anker's internal chip, which optimizes charging and makes sure it's safe and efficient and with heat dissipation considerations prevents overheating.

Overall, it's a solid pick if you're looking for something that can handle multiple devices and charge at a high capacity. So if you've recently nabbed a new phone deal and want a modern charging station to go with it, this Anker device is a great option.