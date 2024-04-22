Never Stop Learning With a $35 Lifetime Subscription to 12Min

If you love to learn but have little time, then 12Min might be a great option for you. 12Min creates 12-minute summaries of top books -- at the time of writing, they have a selection of more than 2,000 nonfiction book summaries in their ever-growing collection. Examples of titles you can find include The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The 4-Hour Work Week and The Intelligent Investor. A subscription to 12Min usually costs $110 per year, meaning this deal on a lifetime subscription for just $35 via StackSocial is a total no-brainer.

12Min features top nonfiction books in leadership, finance, investments, self-help and more so you can continue gaining valuable personal and professional skills. You can choose from text or audio summaries that take your chosen book's most important points. The app is useful for readers who are busy and want to keep learning in a pinch.

The app refers to its summaries as microbooks and can create a personalized library for users depending on their preferences. That makes it much easier to sift through its expanding microbook collection. With this lifetime subscription, you'll not only get multiple microbooks for only $35 — saving you loads on books over the years — you'll also have more to talk about and continue to harness your interests.

You can snag this deal now at StackSocial. Act fast, though, as it's a limited-time offer. Looking to learn a new language instead? Check out our list of the best language learning apps or snag this lifetime Babbel deal to get started.