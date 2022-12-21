Never Miss a Moment With $260 Off This Rugged DJI Action 2 Camera Bundle

It doesn't matter whether you're going climbing, surfing or skydiving, with the DJI Action 2 camera you'll be able to capture every frame of the action. It's a more advanced version of the DJI Osmo that was featured on our list of the best action cameras for 2022, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. B&H and Adorama currently has the DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo and protective case , $260 off the usual price. This offer won't last long, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal.

The DJI Action 2 records every moment in stunning 4K video at an ultrasmooth 120 frames per second. And with an ultrawide 155-degree frame of view, it captures even more of your surroundings for immersive video. It's also totally waterproof up to 10 meters, so it can handle aquatic adventures and rugged conditions right out of the box.

While there's plenty that's great about this DJI Action 2, one feature that stands out the most is its ecosystem of easy-to-swap magnetic attachments. Effortlessly switch between cases, mounts and more thanks to the Action 2's innovative magnetic design.

This bundle includes a front touchscreen module that adds a front-facing view, advanced audio, a microSD card slot and more, plus it fastens to the bottom of the Action 2 using lockable magnetic clips. It also comes with a magnetic lanyard a ball-joint mount adapter and a magnetic mount adapter for different recording options. Plus, when you add this bundle to your cart, a protective magnetic case that protects against impacts and scratches, and offers increased heat resistance will automatically be added to your order, absolutely free.

You can also get this dual-screen combo for $229 at , but it does not come with a magnetic protective case.