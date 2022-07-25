Never Miss a Moment With $140 Off This Rugged DJI Action 2 Camera Bundle

It doesn't matter whether you're going climbing, surfing or skydiving, with the DJI Action 2 camera you'll be able to capture every frame of the action. It's a more advanced version of the DJI Osmo that was featured on our list of the best action cameras for 2022, and right now you can pick it up at a discount. Amazon currently has the DJI Action 2 power combo and protective case , $140 off the usual price. There's no set expiration on this offer, so you may want to get your order in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this deal.

The DJI Action 2 records every moment in stunning 4K video at an ultrasmooth 120 frames per second. And with an ultrawide 155-degree frame of view, it captures even more of your surroundings for immersive video. It's also totally waterproof up to 10 meters, so it can handle aquatic adventures and rugged conditions right out of the box.

While there's plenty that's great about this DJI Action 2, one feature that stands out the most is its ecosystem of easy-to-swap magnetic attachments. Effortlessly switch between cases, mounts and more thanks to the Action 2's innovative magnetic design. This bundle includes a magnetic lanyard and a mount adapter for different recording options, and a magnetic case that protects against impacts and scratches, and offers increased heat resistance.