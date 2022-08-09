Never Forget Your Reading Glasses Again With 30% Off This Readers and Universal Pod Set

Bulky reading glasses often require sizable cases or an accessory to leave them hanging around your neck when you're not using them, which makes them easy to forget, misplace or damage. If you only need readers some of the time, consider ditching those pairs for a modern set of readers with a case that's thin enough to fit in your pocket.

Normally $25, ThinOptics is currently offering 30% off the the , meaning you can grab a pair for just $17 bucks when you use promo code UP30 at checkout.

These lightweight readers are convenient, portable and available in four different lens strengths: +1.0, +1.5, +2.0 or +2.5. They also come in a variety of different frame colors, including black, blue, brown, purple, red and clear so that you can grab a set that suits your style.

The included Universal Pod Case is matte black and slim and able to fit into a wallet, purse or pocket with ease. However, if you want one less thing to keep up with when you're on the go, your purchase includes a non-residue adhesive strip that can attach your case to your phone, laptop or any other hard, flat surface.

