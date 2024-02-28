Never Drink Cold Coffee Again With $50 Off Ember's Smart Mug 2 Today

Investing in a high-end coffee maker can be a great start but for true coffee fans there's one other obstacle to overcome -- coffee that just keeps on going cold. We've all accidentally taken a mouthful of cold coffee after becoming engrossed in what we were doing, and it's just no fun at all. But the Ember Smart Mug 2 can prevent that from ever happening again by keeping your tasty beverage warm for longer than you're likely to ever need.

As cool (or warm, really) as Ember's mugs are, they are a costly addition to your daily coffee routine. Normally priced at $150, you need to really be committed to your coffee game to pick one up -- unless you bag one while it's on offer. Right now you can buy the blue Ember Smart Mug 2 for just $100, saving you $50. But be quick, this deal is going to end tonight.

The Ember Mug 2 can keep your coffee warm for up to 80 minutes which is more than long enough, and it comes in a rather lovely matte blue finish that looks great without being too gaudy. Note that it's only this Best Buy-exclusive blue color that is on sale. This model has a 14-ounce capacity as well so you won't need to make a new cup too often.

Even at today's discounted price, the Ember Smart Mug 2 is certainly a bit of a splurge, but it may be worth it if you (or a lucky giftee) are particular about your morning pick-me-up. It's equipped with a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine-tune it according to your preferences, and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app for Android or iPhone. It's safe to hand-wash and waterproof up to 1 meter, but not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. It also comes with a matching coaster that charges the mug wirelessly for all-day battery life to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature at your desk.

