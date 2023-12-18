This Sleek Lil' Nespresso Machine Is Down to $99 (Save $30) and Arrives Before Christmas

Need a great gift for someone who likes good coffee without the fuss? Nespresso's darling little VertuoPop Plus pod coffee maker is down to $99 right now, a full $30 off the normal price.

The brand's most compact pod coffee machine is perfect for dorms, RVs or as an addition to your home drip coffee maker. The Nespresso makes rich coffee in 5-, 8- or 12-ounce servings as well as creamy shots of espresso to be spun into a latte or cortado.

While we have yet to test this new model, we're big fans of the Nespresso line. They're sleeker and smaller than most Keurigs and take up less real estate on the counter. The rub is that these machines are normally priced at $150 or more, but not when you snatch one now while they're on sale for $99.

The Nespresso deal originated on the brand's website but Amazon has matched it. The megaretailer is selling the VertuoPop Plus in gray and guarantees delivery before Christmas for Prime members. Nespresso, however, has the machine available in nine bright colors at the sale price.