Nerf Zombie Strike Biosquad Blaster for $10 + free shipping

Hasbro via eBay offers the Nerf Zombie Strike Biosquad Zombie Eraser Blaster for $9.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. It fires Zombie Repellent fluid or Zombie Strike darts, and includes a can of Zombie Repellent fluid and three Zombie Strike darts.
