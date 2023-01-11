Nerf Toys and Accessories Are Discounted by Up to 63%

Looking for a bit of fun this year? Nerf battles are always a big hit with kids and adults alike. Right now Amazon is offering up to 63% off Nerf products like blasters and darts, with prices . So whether you want to get gear for the next playdate or plan on a surprise attack when your spouse gets home from work, now is a great time to snag one of these toys at a great price.

Nerf products are recommended for ages 8 and up, and can be a big hit for anything from target practice to indoor or outdoor battles (though you may want to invest in eyeware for safety if you're planning a match-up). If you just want a basic multishot blaster, the Nerf Elite Disruptor has a six-dart rotating drum and it is 21% off right now, bringing the price to $13 for the or model. It's a great starter blaster for the casual player.

For bigger battles, you might want to invest in the . It comes equipped with a dart shield and an optional stock and barrel extension to help you create up to four different blaster configurations. The 12-dart clip will come in handy in play-combat, and it fires darts up to 90 feet, making it a great choice if you want something to encourage outdoor play. At 29% off, the price drops to just $24.

Or check out the . This fully motorized blaster features three firing modes including single-fire, which releases one dart per trigger pull, burst-fire, which releases several darts per trigger pull and continuous-fire, which unloads all the darts on a single trigger pull. Normally $67, it's marked down to just $25 right now -- that's a $42 savings.

And if you're hosting several players, you may want to grab the Nerf . It's marked down by 28%, meaning you'll pay just $24 for six mini blasters. These only shoot one dart at a time, but can be fun if you have a group wanting to play together.

Different Nerf toys take different types of foam-ammo, so check and see which ones you'll need and then go ahead and grab some extra -- this 50-pack is 63% off -- or , while the 75-pack is discounted by 57%.

There are plenty of other models and accessories marked down right now, so be sure to shop the at Amazon to find the right fit for your home.