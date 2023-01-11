Nerf Toys and Accessories Are Discounted by Up to 63%

Looking for a bit of fun this year? Nerf battles are always a big hit with kids and adults alike. Right now Amazon is offering up to 63% off Nerf products like blasters and darts, with prices starting at just $5. So whether you want to get gear for the next playdate or plan on a surprise attack when your spouse gets home from work, now is a great time to snag one of these toys at a great price.
Nerf products are recommended for ages 8 and up, and can be a big hit for anything from target practice to indoor or outdoor battles (though you may want to invest in eyeware for safety if you're planning a match-up). If you just want a basic multishot blaster, the Nerf Elite Disruptor has a six-dart rotating drum and it is 21% off right now, bringing the price to $13 for the blue or green model. It's a great starter blaster for the casual player.
For bigger battles, you might want to invest in the Modulus Recon MKIII blaster. It comes equipped with a dart shield and an optional stock and barrel extension to help you create up to four different blaster configurations. The 12-dart clip will come in handy in play-combat, and it fires darts up to 90 feet, making it a great choice if you want something to encourage outdoor play. At 29% off, the price drops to just $24.
Or check out the Modulus Regulator. This fully motorized blaster features three firing modes including single-fire, which releases one dart per trigger pull, burst-fire, which releases several darts per trigger pull and continuous-fire, which unloads all the darts on a single trigger pull. Normally $67, it's marked down to just $25 right now -- that's a $42 savings.
And if you're hosting several players, you may want to grab the Nerf MicroShots 6-Blaster bundle. It's marked down by 28%, meaning you'll pay just $24 for six mini blasters. These only shoot one dart at a time, but can be fun if you have a group wanting to play together.
Different Nerf toys take different types of foam-ammo, so check and see which ones you'll need and then go ahead and grab some extra Hyper rounds -- this 50-pack is 63% off -- or Ultra Darts, while the 75-pack is discounted by 57%.
There are plenty of other models and accessories marked down right now, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon to find the right fit for your home.