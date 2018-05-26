Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Blaster for $20 + pickup at Best Buy

Best Buy offers the Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Blaster in Blue for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $21 and the lowest per-unit price we've seen. (For further comparison, we saw two for $55 last August.) This motorized blaster fires at up to 100fps.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!