Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster for $34 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf Rival Khaos MXVI-4000 Blaster in Red for $33.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (You can also pad your order over $35 to get free shipping.) That's the best price we could find by $13, although we saw two for $56 in August. It features a 40-round magazine and 40 high-impact rounds.
