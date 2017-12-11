Nerf N-Strike Elite Magnus Blaster for $5 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite Mega Magnus Blaster for $5.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $1 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $6. It features a 3-dart capacity, eight total darts, top-loading clip, and can be used indoors or outside.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!