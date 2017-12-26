Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike for $35 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike Value Pack for $34.88. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (You can also pad your order over $35 to get free shipping.) That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it with half as many darts for $5 less last month. It includes the blaster, 36 darts, bolt, bipod, and four clips.
