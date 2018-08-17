Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike FalconFire for $8 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire Blaster for $7.90. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, excluding the below mention. This top-load, single-shot blaster includes six foam darts.
A close price: Best Buy charges $8.99 via in-store pickup.
