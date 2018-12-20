Nerf Modulus Mediator Bundle for $15 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Nerf Modulus Mediator Bundle for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $21 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. The set includes the Modulus Blaster, Mediator Barrel, the Mediator Stock, and foam darts.
Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
