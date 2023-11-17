X
Need a New Phone Plan? Consider These Black Friday Carrier Deals

Switch and save with these great deals from phone carriers.

If you've been wanting a new cellphone or if you've looking to switch providers, these early Black Friday deals are for you. Right now, several carriers, including Ultra Mobile, Mint Mobile and others, are offering great deals on phone plans.

Ultra Mobile

Shop 3GB multi-month plans for $10 per month

See at Ultra Mobile

With Ultra Mobile, you can save up to $108 with the company's best deal of the season. For just $10 per month, you'll get 3GB of data. You can pay upfront $30 for three months, $60 for six months or cover the entire year for $120. Ultra Mobile plans also include unlimited talk and text to over 90 countries, free Wi-Fi calling and reliably fast 5G speeds.

Mint Mobile logo on a phone
James Martin/CNET

Mint Mobile

Get family plans from $15 a month per line

See at Mint Mobile

If you're looking for a family plan, Mint Mobile is the place to go. If you sign up now, you can choose from plans starting at $15 per month, per line. With the base plan for $15, you'll get 5GB of data per month or you can kick things up to the Unlimited plan for $30 per month. Mint gives you the option to customize your plan to suit your needs.

consumer-cellular-logo.png
Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular

Unlimited talk and text, plus 5GB of data, for $25 per month

See at Consumer Cellular

The folks over at Consumer Cellular are encouraging you to make the switch to their "best plans ever." If you switch today, you can get 5GB of data, unlimited talk and text for just $25 per month. If you don't use a lot of data, you can even switch to a cheaper plan with 1GB of data and still get the unlimited talk and text perks.

Boost Mobile logo
Sarah Tew/CNET

Boost Mobile

New customers get unlimited plans for $40 per month

See at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering a deal that's hard to resist. Right now, new customers can get an unlimited phone plan for $40 per month. This includes unlimited talk and text, unlimited mobile data and 12GB of data when you use your phone as a hotspot.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

