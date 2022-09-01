Nearly All of Apple's AirPods Get Sweet Deals in This 1-Day Woot Sale

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds and use Apple devices, there aren't many better choices than a pair of AirPods. And, thanks to , you can save on pretty much every model of AirPods that Apple currently offers with AirPods deals starting at just $115.

The AirPods Pro are Apple's most advanced wireless earbuds and Woot has them on sale in Grade A refurb condition . They offer active noise cancellation and silicone tips so you can immerse yourself in the music, or you can use the transparency mode when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. With the charging case (included in this price) the battery can last over 24 hours on a charge.

For a more affordable pick, go for Apple AirPods 2 in this sale. These are offered brand new with a one-year Apple warranty . That's $14 less than buying them directly at Apple and even lower than right now. While the AirPods 2 aren't the most advanced model on the market any more, they still boast some impressive specs and are a great choice for those on a tighter budget. They're equipped with the same H1 chip as the AirPods 3, so they have the same fast connectivity, and they support hands-free Siri access.

If over-ear headphones are more your bag, you'll be pleased to learn that Apple's AirPods Max are also on sale at Woot in factory refurbished condition. That's around $180 less than their price brand new and, since they have been reconditioned by Apple, you can trust that they will look and work like new. Apple's first full-size headphones are chock-full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. You'll enjoy up to 20 hours of listening time per charge, too.

This Woot sale, which also features essential charging gear for your AirPods including Apple's MagSafe Charger, is set to expire tonight or when items sell out. The AirPods 3 were also included in the sale but sold out within a few hours so it remains to be seen how long the other models will last.