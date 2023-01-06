The holidays have come and gone, but National Pizza Week kicks off on Jan. 8. And many of your favorite pizza parlors and restaurants are offering discounts and free pies to celebrate.

Roughly 3 billion pizza pies are sold each year in the US, equal to about 350 slices a second. The most popular topping? Pepperoni, of course: It's the number one choice for 64% of Americans, according to a YouGov poll.



Check out National Pizza Week deals below and come back for updates.



Bertucci's

On Jan. 10 (and every Tuesday), Bertucci's is offering buy one, get one pizza pies, available for dine-in or to-go customers who use promo code 2FORTUESDAY.

Casey's

Casey's

Through Feb. 28, when you buy one large Casey's pizza you can get a second one at 40% off when you use promo code BOGO.



Still hungry? A large-pizza purchase also entitles you to eight traditional or boneless wings for just $5.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza

Cicis is using National Pizza Week to launch its Early Week Deal: Mondays and Tuesdays starting Jan. 9, the restaurant's endless pizza buffet is only $4.99.

"Amid rising costs and following the hectic holiday season, we're proud to offer a strong value proposition for our guests, ensuring everyone can enjoy a great meal at an affordable price," Cicis President Jeff Hetsel said in a statement.

The offer is good for dine-in orders through Feb. 14. You must have the online coupon on your phone when you order.

Domino's

Domino's Pizza

Domino's is offering a "mix and match" deal during National Pizza Week: Choose any two medium pizzas, pastas or other menu items for $6.99 each.



For carryout orders, you can get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twist combo or an eight-piece order of wings for $7.99.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

On Jan. 10 (and every Tuesday) Grimaldi's is offering 50% off glasses and bottles of wine and sangria.

Hungry Howie's

Get a small two-topping pizza for just $6.99. Check out other current deals on Hungry Howie's website.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars

Get four Little Caesars pepperoni slices and eight Italian Cheese Stix with Crazy Sauce for $6.99. Or upgrade to Bacon or Jalapeno Stix for just a dollar more.

Marco's

Marco's Pizza

From Jan. 9 to 14, get two medium one-topping pizzas, Cheezy Bread and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for $21.99 when using promo code HD189.

Marco's diners can also get 30% off classic pies using promo code GREAT30 through Jan. 20 or take home a large Pepperoni Magnifico for just $9.99 with discount code PEPMAG.

Papa Murphy's

On Jan. 10 (and every Tuesday) get a large pizza for $10.99 at Papa Murphy's, which has nearly 1,200 locations across the US.

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

From Jan. 8 to 15, Pasqually's is offering a BOGO Pizza Deal: Buy one special pizza and get a free cheese pie when you use offer code FreeCheesePZ.

There are about 20 independently owned Pasqually's locations in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio.

Pieology

Pieology

Pieology is celebrating National Pizza Week with a free Premium Crust upgrade on in-store and online orders for users of its Pie Life Rewards app.



In-store guests can also enjoy a Signature or three-topping pizza with a beverage for $10.