National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9, and restaurants and pizza parlors nationwide are offering free pies and deep-dish discounts to celebrate.

Some 93% of Americans order pizza at least once a month -- and over 40% at least once a week -- adding up to 3 billion pizza pies a year. No wonder NASA tested a 3D printer that can make pizza for astronauts in space.

Check out great National Pizza Day deals below and come back for updates.



For more deals, find out about restaurants serving up Super Bowl specials and eateries that give you a special treat on your birthday.

Bravo Italian Kitchen

The casual Italian chain has 29 locations across 16 states. On Feb. 9, Bravo is offering half-off all pizzas.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK is starting its Valentine's Day "Sweet Deal for Two" special a little early: From Feb. 9 to 14, get a choice of an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $40 when you dine in or order takeout. Your main courses include a full-size BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad, Thai Chicken Pizza and Kung Pao Spaghetti with Shrimp.

Customers who dine in also get a coupon for BOGO pizza, pasta or salad good for their next visit.

Cali'flour Foods

Cali'Flour Foods

Through Feb. 9, get 20% off all Cali'flour Foods pizza crusts and flatbreads when you use discount code CFPIZZADAY2023.

Casey's

On National Pizza Day, Casey's customers can get 20% off a large pizza.



Casey's is also offering 40% off a large pizza when you buy another at regular price through the end of February, but you can only choose one deal per order.

Chuck E. Cheese

Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you buy one at regular price. This offer is only good at select locations, so call ahead.

Cicis Pizza

Cicis Pizza

You better bring your appetite to Cicis on Feb. 9. If you order a large one-topping pizza, you get another one free.



This offer is available for dine-in only, and be sure to mention the offer to your server.

Domino's

Domino's nationwide are offering a mix-and-match deal on National Pizza Day, with any two menu items for $7 each.

If you're ordering carryout, you can also get a one-topping pizza, a Dips & Twists combo or 8-piece wing order for $8.

Gopuff

Gopuff

The Philadelphia-based delivery service is offering a National Pizza Day deal through its pizza brand, The Mean Tomato. From now through Feb. 12, all 12-inch pizzas are $9. That includes pepperoni, double cheese, Italian sausage, cauliflower crust and Mike's Hot Honey pizza.



Plus, you'll get half off wings with any pizza order.

Jet's Pizza

On National Pizza Day, Jet's is offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas to online customers who use code PIZZA23. That includes New York-style, thin crust, cauliflower and gluten-free crust pizzas.



Started in Sterling Heights, Michigan, Jet's has been making Detroit-style pizza since 1978 and now has more than 400 locations across 20 states.

Marco's

Get a large Marco's Pepperoni Magnifico on National Pizza Day for $10 when you use order code PEPMAG.



Not so hungry? Get a medium one-topping pizza for $7 with code MED699.

Papa Gino's

On Feb. 9, Papa Gino's is offering customers two small pizzas for $9 each when you use code 9204 at checkout.

Papa Johns

Papa John's

Papa Johns launched its new Crispy Parm Pizza just in time for National Pizza Day. With parmesan and Romano cheese on the top and the bottom, this thin-crust pie is available for $13.



Papa Johns is also bringing back its heart-shaped pizza on Feb. 6. Available through Valentine's Day, the one-topping pie is $12.

Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy

On Feb. 9, get 25% off when you spend $25 or more at Papa Murphy's and use promo code PZDAY2.

Plus, the HeartBaker Pizza, a heart-shaped pepperoni pie, is back through Valentine's Day for $11.

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

When you spend $30 at Pasqually's on Feb. 9, you'll get a free cheese pizza. Be sure to use order code PIZZADAY to get in on this deal from this online-only restaurant.

Piology

Pie Life Rewards Members get double points online and in-store on any order placed on Feb. 9.

Pizza Hut

Just in time for National Pizza Day, this month Pizza Hut has brought back the Big New Yorker. This 16-inch pie has six oversized slices with double pepperoni for $14, or you can choose your own custom toppings for an additional charge.

Potbelly

Potbelly

Potbelly doesn't sell pizza but it does have a Pizza Melt sub, made with pepperoni, capicola and crumbled meatballs and topped with marinara sauce, provolone and mushrooms.

You can get a Pizza Melt (or any Potbelly meal) delivered for free from Feb. 9 to 12 when you order through the app or website.

Round Table Pizza

On Feb. 9, Round Table Pizza rewards members will receive an online coupon good for 10%, 15% or 20% off their order.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club

From Feb. 9 to 12, get $1 off a Member's Mark 16-inch pizza at Sam's Club cafés nationwide.

Choose a cheese, pepperoni, four meat (pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, bacon) or deluxe (onions, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, Italian sausage) pizza.

Schlotzky's

On Feb. 9, Schlotzky's is offering BOGO pizza for rewards members when they order online, in-store or through the Scholotzky's Rewards App.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven

All day long on Feb. 9. 7Rewards loyalty members can get a cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

For National Pizza Day, Uno's is offering a BOGO 50% deal on pizzas for takeout and delivery.